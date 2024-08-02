Jamie Oliver Reveals He's Involved in Sweet Surprise for Brad Pitt's 40th Birthday From Aniston

Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The renowned celebrity chef reveals the sweet gesture the former 'Friends' actress made for her then-husband on his 40th birthday, and the celebrities he cooked for at the celebration.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver recently shared a heartwarming anecdote about cooking for Brad Pitt's 40th birthday, a special gift from his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston. On the "Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie" podcast, Oliver recalled that Aniston had initially called him three times before he believed it was her.

"She said, 'Would you cook for Brad? He watches you on Tivo,' " Oliver recalled. "Absolutely," he replied, adding that he "would do it for love" because he admired both Aniston and Pitt.

Oliver revealed that he cooked for the former couple alongside his team, with Edward Norton and Courteney Cox among the guests. Oliver emphasized that he rarely cooks for celebrities unless they visit his restaurants or if he has a personal connection with them.

"I've known Brad for 20 years now," Oliver said. "They're both beautiful people. I haven't seen Brad for a while, but I saw Jen a couple of weeks ago, and she's everything you would want her to be, and more."

Oliver's wife Jools had previously spoken about attending the birthday celebration, admitting to feeling nervous about meeting Cox and Aniston. Despite the initial anxiety, Jools noted that Brad Pitt "had just done 'Troy' " and was "taking his top off to show me his abs."

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005, and have remained on friendly terms since their split. Aniston has stated that they are "buddies" and that there is "no oddness" between them. In recent years, they have reunited twice, once backstage at the SAG Awards and again for a virtual table reading of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High".