 
Rubi Rose Seemingly Reacts to Druski Speaking About Her High Maintenance Behavior
The raptress' Instagram post comes after Druski reflected on his past short-lived romance with the model, saying that he needed to 'have them pockets ready' during their relationship.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rubi Rose may be firing back at his ex Druski. Fans are convinced that the model's new Instagram post is her response to the rapper suggesting that they split because she's high maintenance.

On Thursday, August 1, Rubi shared on Instagram Stories a video of her strutting her stuff while rocking a white tank top, denim hot pants and a Dior saddle bag. She set the clip to Drake's "Faithful" and chose the part where the Canadian star rapped, "You expensive, you know that? You high maintenance a little bit but not in a negative way," as the highlight.

Internet users were not impressed by Rubi's antics. "she corny for that," one of them wrote in an Instagram comment. "Rubi needs a good team behind her I want better for her," another said, with one other similarly saying, "A pr that fell flat, she not been in a stable relationship since ddg."

Someone else commented, "This girl will be forever single, she's ok with being recreational at this point. Sad." However, not all users were trolling Rubi. One person defended the raptress by saying, "Nothing wrong with being high maintenance. If you can't afford that type of woman, you need to date women in your own lane."

Rubi's post came after Druski reflected on his past short-lived romance with Rubi during his appearance on local radio station V-103. "God blesses you sometimes with situations," he began. "It's a learning situation, and that's what it's all about. It wasn't nothing bad that happened."

"She's a beautiful girl. She's doing great in life, man. She's making money, I'm doing the same," he continued.

When asked about the lesson that Druski took from the relationship, he replied, "Coming out of that, you better have them pockets ready." He added, "You just gotta be ready 'cause you don't know when you gon' have to be pulling that wallet out."

However, Druski appeared to backtrack his comments later. On his Instagram Stories following the interview, he claimed that he was "trolling," adding, "She spent more money in the relationship than I did."

Rubi and Druski first started dating in April. The former, however, hinted that they called it quits in June when she declared, "F**k love, okay. I'm single, guys" in a video.

