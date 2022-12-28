Jamie Oliver Doesn't Understand Why Young People Refuse to Work in Kitchens

AceShowbiz - Jamie Oliver feels it was an "honour" to live in a pub at Christmas. Having fond memories of being raised in the Essex bar, the 47-year-old chef didn't mind his parents having to work on December 25 because all the people who frequented their establishment became like family to him.
"It was full of festivities - decorations everywhere - very jolly, very loud. It was a gift, an honour, to live in a pub. On Christmas Day we'd be up early to do all the pressies, but we'd be open for business from 10am. All the locals were like extended aunts and uncles - I was brought up by 30 women," he said.
Jamie - who has children Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 12, and River, six, with wife Jools - is "baffled" as to why young people don't want to work in kitchens because he had such a great time honing his craft.
He told Radio Times magazine, "I was good at cooking - not because I was born to do it or a genius but because I just did it again and again. I had a terrible time academically at school but I loved working at the weekend - learning to graft, learning to be tired, learning to earn a pound."
"I was blessed to work with seven chefs on a shift who all taught me how to do things and would whup me if I didn't do them right. It baffles me why British kids and people don't want to work in kitchens. There's a real happiness to be had."