John Magaro Joins Michael Fassbender on Espionage Thriller 'The Agency'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision TV

London is abuzz as an all-star cast comes together for the thrilling new espionage political thriller 'The Agency', based on the hit French drama 'Le Bureau des Legendes'.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Magaro and Katherine Waterston have joined the cast of Paramount+ and Showtime's espionage political thriller "The Agency" as series regulars. According to Deadline, Magaro will portray Owen, an Operations Officer and agent handler, while Waterston will play Naomi, the Operations Officer and ex-handler of the protagonist, Martian, played by Michael Fassbender.

The series centers around Martian, a covert CIA agent forced to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. As he confronts the reappearance of a past love, his career and identity are compromised, thrusting him and his heart into a perilous game of intrigue and espionage.

Magaro joins a cast that includes previously announced regulars Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere. He recently completed filming for Warner Bros.' "The Bride" and will appear in the upcoming film "September 5", premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

Waterston, nominated for a BIFA award for her supporting role in "The End We Start From", will also star in Blumhouse's horror film "Afraid" and on HBO's series "The Franchise".

"The Agency" is based on the hit French series "Le Bureau des Legendes", which follows the daily lives and missions of agents within the French intelligence service. The show is produced by 101 Studios, Smokehouse Pictures, TOP - The Originals Productions and Federation Studios. Showtime Studios has commissioned the series for both on-demand streaming and on-air broadcast.