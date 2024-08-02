50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - On Wednesday, July 31, the acclaimed rapper and media mogul 50 Cent revealed on Instagram the deeply personal loss of his grandfather, Curtis Jackson Sr., who was 91 years old. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

Reflecting on the invaluable influence his grandfather had on his life, 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson III, shared a heartfelt post reminiscing about their moments together. "My old man is tuff act to follow, he sacrificed for all of us. He made me smile every time I saw him," he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a series of touching photos.

Jackson Sr. played a pivotal role in 50 Cent's upbringing, stepping in to raise him from the age of eight after his mother was tragically killed in a fire. 50 Cent recalled in a previous interview the profound lessons he learned from his grandfather, who he described as a representation of tradition and old-fashioned values.

"He would come [home] and give my grandmother his check, and I never understood that growing up [...] Later, as an adult, he said, 'You couldn't see it and you won't understand it 'cause you were a baby, but I gave your mama the check to stop her from looking at things I couldn't give her,' " 50 Cent once shared.

Despite his health struggles, Curtis Jackson Sr. was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. 50 Cent recounted a funny anecdote from his grandfather's last hospital visit. "The Last time he went to the hospital he was dehydrated so the nurse couldn't find a vein. I came in, I said pop you alright? He said no, she stick me again and I'm a start shooting. LOL I almost fell out!"

The mourning rapper received an outpouring of support from his peers in the hip-hop community. Reflecting on the gravity of material wealth, he wrote, "You do know none of this s**t really matters, we can't take it with us. I lost my Grandfather last night, now he can go everywhere with me." High-profile figures like Busta Rhymes, Pete Rock and Russell Simmons extended their condolences, highlighting the profound impact Jackson Sr. had on those who knew him.

This loss marks a significant moment in 50 Cent's life, especially given the close bond he shared with his grandparents. His grandmother, Beulah Jackson, passed away nearly a decade ago in 2014, adding another layer of sorrow to the family's history. As 50 Cent navigates through this poignant period, his community and fans continue to rally around him with unwavering support.