LeToya Luckett Feels 'So Amazing' After Bidding Farewell to 55 Pounds of Her Post-Baby Weight
When boasting about her body transformation, the former member of Destiny's Child shows off her slimmed-down figure by posing in a black swimsuit at the beach.

  • Jul 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - LeToya Luckett is celebrating her new body after going through a transformative weight loss journey. Having shed 55 pounds of her post-baby body, the former member of Destiny's Child raved about feeling "so amazing."

The 40-year-old recently surprised her Instagram followers after sharing a before-and-after picture of herself. In the second snap, the singer could be seen posing confidently by the beach in a black swimsuit. She began her caption, "MONTH 5 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx by @samiagore."

"LISTEN Y'ALL!!! Ya girl is officially 55 lbs down and feeling sooooo amazing!!!" she exclaimed. "When I tell you when I had Tysun I was tipping 200 lbs on the left! I started @bodycompmeterx TRIM Kit in March and now I'm 145! 55 lbs. Can you see it y'all?!?"

"Thanks again to @bodycompleterx for TRIM! This kit helped me bounce back after Gigi too so If you're really trying to lose weight I HIGHLY recommend it," the mother of two added. "Using @bodycompleterx too? Let me know so I can keep up with you!"

LeToya's revelation was met with much positive feedback from her famous friends. One in particular came from Ne-Yo's ex Monyetta Shaw who gushed, "You look AMAZING!!!" Former "Empire" star Ta'Rhonda Jones chimed in, "Looking goodttttt!"

The Rochelle Cross of the "Greenleaf" welcomed her second child with estranged husband Tommicus Walker in September 2020. Confirming the baby's arrival on Instagram, she declared, "TYSUN WOLF WALKER. Overjoyed! Thank you Heavenly Father."

However, nearly four months after giving birth to baby Tysun, LeToya announced that she called it quits with husband Tommicus. "After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," she said on Instagram in January.

In addition to Tysun, LeToya and Tommicus are parents to 2-year-old daughter Gianna Iman.

