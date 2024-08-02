 
Simone Biles Celebrates Sixth Olympic Gold Medal in Paris With Bedazzled G.O.A.T. Necklace
Instagram
Celebrity

The 27-year-old gymnast, who is named the most decorated U.S. gymnast, flaunts her new bedazzled goat necklace after winning the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles shows off a new bling that perfectly describes herself. The gymnast flaunted her new bedazzled goat necklace after winning the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1.

The 27-year-old athlete, who is named the most decorated U.S. gymnast, could be seen proudly showing off her new bling in video captured by broadcast cameras after taking home her second gold of the Games and her sixth Olympic gold. Her teammate Jordan Chiles handed the necklace to her before she quickly put it on for everyone to see.

The bling features a sparkling silver goat charm, referencing her G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) title. Talking about her necklace to reporters, she said, "My goat necklace, is just kind of an ode, because the people love it and then some people hate it, so it's like the best of both worlds. And I was like, okay, if it goes well, I'll wear the goat necklace, I know people will go crazy over it."

  Editors' Pick

The star added, "But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I'm in the conversation of greatest of all time athletes, because I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Tx. that loves to flip."

Simon took home the title of the all-around competition champion for a second time after she previously earned gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She finished first with a score of 59.131, beating second-place winner Rebeca Andrane of Brazil by 1.199 points. Meanwhile, Simone's U.S. teammate and 2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee earned bronze with a score of 56.465.

Earlier this week, Simone and Suni won gold in the team final competition alongside teammates Jordan, Suni, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. As of now, Simone has collected six Olympic gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals to her name, along with her 30 World Championship medals.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Roasted for Wearing Her Gold Medal

Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Roasted for Wearing Her Gold Medal

Simone Biles Had Therapy Before Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Had Therapy Before Paris Olympics

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud

Simone Biles Blocked by Former Teammate MyKayla Sinner Amid Feud

Simone Biles Seemingly Hits Back at MyKayla Skinner Over 'Work Ethic' Comment in Shady Post

Simone Biles Seemingly Hits Back at MyKayla Skinner Over 'Work Ethic' Comment in Shady Post

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting
  • Aug 02, 2024

Jeremy Renner Open to 'Avengers' Reunion After Robert Downey Jr.'s Shocking Doctor Doom Casting

LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage
  • Aug 02, 2024

LeToya Luckett's Ex-Husband Subtly Shades Her After She Confirmed Third Marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview
  • Aug 02, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Raise Awareness About Signs of Possible Suicide in New Interview

50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute
  • Aug 02, 2024

50 Cent Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather With Heartfelt Tribute

Top 10 Wardrobe Essentials for Working From Home
  • Aug 02, 2024

Top 10 Wardrobe Essentials for Working From Home

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation
  • Aug 02, 2024

Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann Are 'Friends' Despite Romance Speculation