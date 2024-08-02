Simone Biles Celebrates Sixth Olympic Gold Medal in Paris With Bedazzled G.O.A.T. Necklace

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old gymnast, who is named the most decorated U.S. gymnast, flaunts her new bedazzled goat necklace after winning the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles shows off a new bling that perfectly describes herself. The gymnast flaunted her new bedazzled goat necklace after winning the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1.

The 27-year-old athlete, who is named the most decorated U.S. gymnast, could be seen proudly showing off her new bling in video captured by broadcast cameras after taking home her second gold of the Games and her sixth Olympic gold. Her teammate Jordan Chiles handed the necklace to her before she quickly put it on for everyone to see.

The bling features a sparkling silver goat charm, referencing her G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) title. Talking about her necklace to reporters, she said, "My goat necklace, is just kind of an ode, because the people love it and then some people hate it, so it's like the best of both worlds. And I was like, okay, if it goes well, I'll wear the goat necklace, I know people will go crazy over it."

The star added, "But at the end of the day, it is crazy that I'm in the conversation of greatest of all time athletes, because I still think I'm Simone Biles from Spring, Tx. that loves to flip."

Simon took home the title of the all-around competition champion for a second time after she previously earned gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She finished first with a score of 59.131, beating second-place winner Rebeca Andrane of Brazil by 1.199 points. Meanwhile, Simone's U.S. teammate and 2020 Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee earned bronze with a score of 56.465.

Earlier this week, Simone and Suni won gold in the team final competition alongside teammates Jordan, Suni, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. As of now, Simone has collected six Olympic gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals to her name, along with her 30 World Championship medals.