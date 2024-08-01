Shawn Mendes Returns to Music With New Album After Four Years

Instagram Music

A few months after telling his fans that he had finished his new record, the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' singer reveals that he will launch his self-titled set soon.

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes may have put smiles on his devotees' faces with his recent announcement. The "Treat You Better" singer revealed that he is returning to music with a new album four years after launching his latest record.

On Wednesday, July 31, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In his new post, he wrote a lengthy caption that read, "Music really can be medicine." He went on to recall, "2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift."

Shawn went on to voice his gratitude, "Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you," before mentioning his loved ones one by one.

"All of my Friends and Family, thank you for loving on me so hard," the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" singer continued. "And to you guys who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me."

Concluding the message, Shawn spilled that his upcoming set titled "Shawn" will be released on September 18. In addition, he shared that two songs off the record, "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough", are set to be launched on August 8 "@ 8pm ET."

The announcement came after Shawn shared an update on his new record with his fans. In May, he took photos with his devotees, including one who said, "We can't wait for your next album." He then spilled, "It's coming soon," leaving the fans excited. He added, "We just finished it 10 minutes ago."