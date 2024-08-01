50 Cent Claims He Gets 'Uncomfortable Energy' From Diddy's Parties

Cover Images/Udo Salters Celebrity

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent shared his two cents about Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and the scandals surrounding him in a new interview. The "In Da Club" rapper explained why he's always been against going to the Bad Boy Records founder's parties.

"I've been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s**t like that," Fiddy shared in his The Hollywood Reporter cover story, which was published on Wednesday, July 31. "I've been staying out of that s**t for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it."

The "Power" star/producer went on recalling a past encounter with Diddy, saying, "He asked to take me shopping." He added, "I thought that was the weirdest s**t in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman."

He further blasted the "I'll Be Missing You" spitter, "And I'm just like, 'Naw, I'm not f**king with this weird energy or weird s**t,' coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn't comfortable around him."

In the interview, Fiddy clarified that his past relationship with Diddy "was mostly work." He explained, "I wouldn't call it a friendship because there wouldn't be disappointment between us if we didn't speak to each other."

"There's points that we worked together," the Grammy winner divulged, though he said that there was a point in time when he stopped taking Diddy's calls to come write for him because of the "weird" energy he sensed. He said, "I didn't ever party or hang out with him. Puff is a businessperson; when [people call him] a producer, I see people that were taken advantage of, who produced things that he took from them… I don't have any interest in doing that. I actually fall under the creative. So I just didn't take to hanging out with that."