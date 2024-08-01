Sharon Stone Spotted With Apparent Black Eye During 'Tough' Trip

Instagram Celebrity

The 66-year-old Oscar-nominated actress reveals that she suffered a black eye while on vacation in Europe, leaving many Instagram users concerned due to the injury.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has revealed that she suffered a black eye while on vacation in Europe. The injury has concerned and supported fans and friends alike, but Stone remains positive and maintains her toughness amid the setback.

Sharon Stone, the 66-year-old Oscar nominee, shared a post on Instagram captioned, "This trip has been tough; but I'm tougher." The accompanying photograph shows Stone in an elevator, with a noticeable black eye visible on her left side.

The cause of the injury remains unclear, but Stone has been traveling extensively through Europe in recent weeks. She visited Italy for the Taormina Film Festival, where she received a lifetime achievement award, and also spent time in France and Turkey.

While the black eye may hinder Stone's role as a brand ambassador for LensCrafters, her injury is not expected to impact her upcoming acting projects. She is set to play the main antagonist in the highly anticipated action sequel "Nobody 2", alongside Bob Odenkirk.

In addition to her busy career, Stone also revealed that she has adopted three sons, Roan Joseph Stone, Laird Vonne Stone and Quinn Kelly Stone. She has shared heartwarming moments with her son Laird, who is preparing for pre-med school.

Celebrities have experienced similar eye injuries recently. Michelle Pfeiffer sustained a black eye while playing pickleball, and Matthew McConaughey shared a selfie with a swollen eye after an apparent bee sting.

Despite the setback, Stone's positive attitude and resilience have inspired her followers. She remains optimistic about the future, as evidenced by her caption, "This trip has been tough; but I'm tougher."