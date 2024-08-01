'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode

BBC/Paramount+ TV

During their joint panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, 'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T. Davies and 'Star Trek' executive producer Alex Kurtzman discuss the potential for a crossover episode.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the realm of science fiction, "Doctor Who" and "Star Trek" stand as iconic franchises with an immense impact on television. Fans have long clamored for a live-action crossover between the two, and now, it seems that possibility is inching closer to reality.

At the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies and "Star Trek" executive producer Alex Kurtzman addressed the highly anticipated crossover. Davies emphasized the role of fans in making it happen, "The fans continue to make crossover art and stories and continue to ask and push to bring these two universes together. Because we must get together. It must happen."

Kurtzman echoed Davies' sentiment, highlighting the shared values and perspective between the two franchises, "We share values. We share perspectives of the world. We want to tell stories that are illuminating about the human race."

The crossover event will take off on Thursday, August 1, in the mobile games "Star Trek: Lower Decks Mobile" and "Doctor Who: Lost in Time". Players will witness a unique storyline that brings the Doctor and "Star Trek" characters together.

"We are beyond excited to bring together these iconic franchises for a crossover event that fans have only dreamed about," said Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC.

Davies and Kurtzman acknowledged the challenges of making a live-action crossover happen, but emphasized that it remains a top priority if fan support continues.

Season 2 of "Doctor Who" (under the Disney+ branding) has completed production, with Jodie Whittaker's final episode airing on October 23. Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson will return for season 2, joined by Varada Sethu as a mysterious second companion.