Tupac's Family Considers Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Diddy

The family of slain rapper Tupac Shakur is exploring the possibility of suing the embattled hip-hop mogul for allegedly ordering his murder following resurfaced allegations.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tupac Shakur's family is contemplating a wrongful death lawsuit against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs based on resurfaced court documents alleging that the music executive orchestrated a $1 million hit on the iconic rapper.

In a 2009 interview with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, former gang leader Duane "Keefe D" Davis, now 61, claimed that Combs, 54, had offered to pay for Shakur's assassination. Davis' claims were included in a nearly 180-page set of documents recently obtained by Fox 5 News.

"[Davis] has asserted publicly that he only told on himself and wasn't trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police," a July 18 filing from the Clark County District Attorney's Office and obtained by Fox5 read.

"However, this statement belies this claim, as he suggested that Sean Combs paid [drug dealer] Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive."

In addition, Davis described the killing in detail in a passage from his 2019 memoir. However, Combs was never a suspect in the murder.

Sources close to Shakur's family revealed to Page Six that they are considering legal action in light of the new evidence. They have hired high-powered attorneys, including celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, to investigate the matter.

Combs, who was locked in a rap rivalry with Shakur in the 1990s, has vehemently denied any involvement in his murder. However, previous allegations have surfaced, including a lawsuit filed in 2003 by the godfather of one of Combs' sons, claiming that Combs was "suspected" of hiring Shakur's shooter.

The wrongful death lawsuit would add to the legal troubles Combs currently faces. He is also being sued for several sexual misconduct allegations and is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation involving allegations of sex trafficking, money laundering and illegal drugs.

Combs' representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations.