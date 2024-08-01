Nicolas Cage's Son Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Mother

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Celebrity

The famous actor's eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon relating to an incident with his mother Christina Fulton.

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage's eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, has entered a not guilty plea following an alleged assault on his mother, Christina Fulton. On April 28, Fulton claimed that Weston attacked her with a deadly weapon during a mental health crisis. She sustained serious injuries, including a swollen jaw and facial bruising.

Despite her pleas for assistance, Fulton alleges that responding police officers refused to detain Weston for a mental health evaluation. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against her son, calling for him to receive the necessary help.

In court on July 31, Weston pleaded not guilty to the charges. A protective order was issued by the judge, barring Weston from contacting his mother.

Weston has a history of run-ins with the law. In 2017, he was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. In 2011, he faced domestic violence charges stemming from a dispute with his ex-wife.

In a statement, Fulton expressed her concern about Weston's ongoing mental health struggles. "It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs," she said.

Weston's father, Nicolas Cage, has yet to publicly comment on his son's legal troubles. Weston's next court appearance is scheduled for September 19.