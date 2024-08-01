 
Nicolas Cage's Son Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Mother
Cover Images/Milla Cochran
Celebrity

The famous actor's eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon relating to an incident with his mother Christina Fulton.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nicolas Cage's eldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, has entered a not guilty plea following an alleged assault on his mother, Christina Fulton. On April 28, Fulton claimed that Weston attacked her with a deadly weapon during a mental health crisis. She sustained serious injuries, including a swollen jaw and facial bruising.

Despite her pleas for assistance, Fulton alleges that responding police officers refused to detain Weston for a mental health evaluation. She subsequently filed a lawsuit against her son, calling for him to receive the necessary help.

In court on July 31, Weston pleaded not guilty to the charges. A protective order was issued by the judge, barring Weston from contacting his mother.

  Editors' Pick

Weston has a history of run-ins with the law. In 2017, he was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run. In 2011, he faced domestic violence charges stemming from a dispute with his ex-wife.

In a statement, Fulton expressed her concern about Weston's ongoing mental health struggles. "It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs," she said.

Weston's father, Nicolas Cage, has yet to publicly comment on his son's legal troubles. Weston's next court appearance is scheduled for September 19.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Nicolas Cage's Ex Breaks Silence After Son Was Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her

Nicolas Cage's Ex Breaks Silence After Son Was Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her

Nicolas Cage's Ex Shares New Shocking Picture of Her Injuries Following Son's Arrest

Nicolas Cage's Ex Shares New Shocking Picture of Her Injuries Following Son's Arrest

Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Released on Bond After Arrest for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Released on Bond After Arrest for Assault With Deadly Weapon

Nicolas Cage Has 'Three or Four More Lead Roles' Left, Discusses Retirement Plan

Nicolas Cage Has 'Three or Four More Lead Roles' Left, Discusses Retirement Plan

Latest News
Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters
  • Aug 01, 2024

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters

'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode
  • Aug 01, 2024

'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode

Tupac's Family Considers Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Diddy
  • Aug 01, 2024

Tupac's Family Considers Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Diddy

Casey Affleck Celebrates Upcoming Birthday and Reflects on Shared Past With Brother Ben
  • Aug 01, 2024

Casey Affleck Celebrates Upcoming Birthday and Reflects on Shared Past With Brother Ben

Sharon Stone Spotted With Apparent Black Eye During 'Tough' Trip
  • Aug 01, 2024

Sharon Stone Spotted With Apparent Black Eye During 'Tough' Trip