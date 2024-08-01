Liam Payne Scraps Tell-All Documentary Plans Due to Deteriorating Health

Instagram Movie

The 'Strip That Down' singer, who was due to spill the beans on life as a One Direction star and his addiction struggles, has reportedly decided not to take the project any further to focus on his 'health and music.'

AceShowbiz - Liam Payne is putting the brake on what could be one of his most ambitious movie projects so far. The British artist has reportedly scrapped plans to make a revealing movie about his life, which was set to feature some unseen home videos and cover his darkest moments.

Prior to being shelved, the project reportedly attracted several production companies after it was first pitched in 2023. The plan was to release the film on Netflix or Prime Video to coincide with the launch of Liam's second solo album.

However, the singer has now put the documentary on hold due to his ill health. After he was hospitalized twice last year, he allegedly chose to focus on his "health and music."

"This time last year, Liam was all fired up about his comeback and teasing new music, but then his health deteriorated," a source told The Sun. "He has hours and hours of footage, and there was interest from various production companies, but in the end he decided not to take things further."

"While he is far better than he was towards the end of last year, Liam is still taking time out to focus on himself," the source explained. "His comeback is a moving picture, but the plan is to release new music within the next two months. It's a tough old game, so I hope he takes his time with it."

Liam was hospitalized with a kidney infection in August 2023 while rehearsing for the South American tour that would have been his first solo trek since leaving One Direction. At the time, he hoped that the tour would be rescheduled. However, only weeks later, the 30-year-old was back in hospital with kidney trouble after falling ill during a trip to Italy's Lake Como with his girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy.

The former "The X Factor" contestant has been taking things slow since then. He released a new song, "Teardrops", his first track in three years, in March of this year, but not much else has been shared about his upcoming project.