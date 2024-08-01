 
Lil Yachty Regrets Speaking on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef
The rapper expresses regret over commenting on the highly publicized feud between the 'Hotline Bling' spitter and the 'Not Like Us' hitmaker during an appearance on the 'Flagrant' podcast.

AceShowbiz - Lil Yachty has expressed regret over discussing the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Appearing on the "Flagrant" podcast, he stated: "I just wish I had never spoke on it. I wish I hadn't said anything about it."

Yachty previously commented on the beef on his own podcast, "A Safe Place". He suggested that Drake was deemed a loser before the feud even started due to public opinion. However, he doesn't believe Drake's career will be hampered as a result of the diss tracks.

The feud sparked after Lamar, Future and Metro Boomin released the song "Like That", which contained lyrics aimed at Drake. Several diss tracks followed, with Lamar's "Not Like Us" considered the winning blow. Lamar's fans have since continued to fan the flames.

Yachty stated that he respects both Drake and Lamar, but he was uncomfortable when Lamar mentioned his name in the diss track "Euphoria". The Atlanta rapper admitted that he had prior knowledge of the name-drop, but he chose not to listen to the song.

Yachty also addressed allegations that he is a ghostwriter for Drake. Both Lamar and Rick Ross have made such claims. However, Yachty has denied these allegations, saying that Drake is capable of writing his own material.

Despite his involvement in the beef, Yachty wishes he had stayed out of the discussions. He believes that Kendrick had more animosity than Drake, but Drake is still capable of dropping hits and controlling the summer.

