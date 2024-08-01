 
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Embraces Entertainment Industry Roles
Cover Images/Janet Mayer/INSTARimages
Celebrity

Vivienne Jolie, whom the 'Maleficent' actress shares with her former husband and actor, has stepped into the world of entertainment, working as an usher at the 'Reefer Madness: The Musical' reunion concert.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - At the "Reefer Madness" concert, Vivienne assisted guests with seating arrangements. She previously served as a volunteer assistant for "The Outsiders", where her actress mother, Angelina Jolie, was a lead producer.

Original cast members from "Reefer Madness" made special appearances at the reunion event. Among them were Kristen Bell, Harry S. Murphy as well as Christian Campbell.

  Editors' Pick

Vivienne's interest in theater inspired Angelina to produce the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders". The Oscar-winning actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work on the production, opting to use Vivienne's surname on the playbill as Vivien Jolie.

Born in 2003, Vivienne's older brother Pax has also pursued creative endeavors. He voiced a character in the animated film "Kung Fu Panda 3", served as a set photographer on Angelina's film "First They Killed My Father" and assisted in the Italian production of her upcoming film "Without Blood".

Angelina has praised her children's interest in the entertainment industry, stating that working with them "feels like a big family." Angelina share three other siblings: Maddox, Pax, and Knox (sons) and Zahara and Shiloh (daughters) with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

