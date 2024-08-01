 
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 2' Third Release Date Removed
The two famous hip-hop artists' highly anticipated album has seen its third release date removed from the 'All of the Lights' spitter's website despite rumors of an August 2 drop.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Initially, Kanye West's YZY website announced the August 2nd release date for "Vultures 2", which he created with Ty Dolla $ign, stating "ALL ORDERS FULFILLED. VULTURES 2 COMING AUGUST 2ND." However, the date was later removed, leaving only the message "ALL ORDERS FULFILLED."

This move has raised questions about the impending release of the album. In the past, Ye has missed targeted release dates, leading to fan skepticism.

Despite the setback, Ty Dolla $ign has maintained that the album is complete. In a Billboard interview, he expressed uncertainty about the distribution method, saying, "We got all the songs... How can we get it there? How can we go bigger than the first album?"

  Editors' Pick

"Vultures 2" has faced multiple delays since its initial March 8 release date was announced. It was then postponed to May 3 before being delayed indefinitely.

However, the duo has announced a pair of "Vultures" listening parties in Asia, scheduled for August 23 in South Korea and August 25 in Taiwan. These events have fueled speculation that the album may still be released soon.

Ty Dolla $ign recently confirmed the Taiwan listening party on Instagram, captioning the flyer with "V2." While no official release date has been confirmed, the listening parties suggest that the highly anticipated "Vultures 2" project may be on the horizon.

