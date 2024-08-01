Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Fourth Child

Instagram Celebrity

The country music star Shay Mooney and his wife, former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley, share the exciting baby news in a heartfelt Instagram announcement.

AceShowbiz - Shay Mooney of the Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay and his wife Hannah Billingsley are expanding their family. In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the couple shared their exciting news, announcing that they're expecting their fourth child together.

Set to the song "Million Little Miracles" by Elevation Worship & Maverick City, the post features a heartwarming video that begins with the couple sitting together on a couch before they are joined by their three sons, Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 1. Toward the end of the video, Hannah shows off a pregnancy test before the couple embraces all their kids.

The announcement comes about a year and a half after the couple welcomed their third child in January 2023. The couple had shared the news at the time in a sweet Instagram video, in which Shay is seen singing his and Dan Smyers' song "When I Pray for You" to Abram as the newborn sleeps on his chest.

Shay and Hannah tied the knot in 2017 after becoming parents to Asher in 2016. Their three sons have been a constant source of joy for the couple, who often share family updates with their fans on social media.

The couple didn't share any details about the sex of their fourth child or the expected due date, but fans and friends have already flocked to the comment section to congratulate them. Country stars like Coffey Anderson, Jenny Marrs, Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus have expressed their well wishes.

On the music front, Dan + Shay's "Bigger Houses" continues to climb the country charts, and tickets for their "Heartbreak on the Map" tour are available now.