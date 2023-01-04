 

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shows Off Stunning Transformation After 50-Lb Weight Loss

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shows Off Stunning Transformation After 50-Lb Weight Loss
Instagram
Celebrity

The one-half of the country pop duo shares shirtless before and after photo to show the result of his fitness journey, prompting supportive comments from fellow stars.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shay Mooney's hard work has paid off. The Dan + Shay star has revealed his stunning body transformation after undergoing a weight loss journey that took him six months to lose 50 pounds.

On Monday, January 2, the singer/songwriter showed off the result of his fitness journey by sharing on Instagram a before and after photo. He put side-by-side shirtless photos of himself taken six months apart, baring his chiseled abs in the newest snap.

In the caption, Shay shared an encouraging message as he stated that his new body is the result of "consistency." He added, "I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you."

  Editors' Pick

Shay has since received supportive messages from fellow celebrities and his fans in the comment section. Carrie Underwood was one of them, writing, "You should be proud!" "The Bachelor" alum and Miss Alabama USA 2018 Hannah Brown gushed, "Wow! Go @shaymooney."

Florida Georgia Line's member Brian Kelley cheered on him, "freaking gettin it dude!" Dan + Shay drummer Andrew Cook chimed in, "Something to be proud of brother!!" Luke Rodgers additionally commented on the post, "proud of you brother."

Thomas Rhett Akins joked, "Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible." Cole Swindell wrote, "Hell yeah brother Gotta swing the sticks soon. Happy New Year."

This isn't the first time Shay addressed his weight loss journey. Back in late October 2022, he revealed on his Instagram Story that he had lost 50 pounds. "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs," he wrote at the time. He went on sharing secrets to his fit physique, "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy
Related Posts
Shay Mooney Left Surprised by Gender of Second Child With Wife

Shay Mooney Left Surprised by Gender of Second Child With Wife

Latest News
Logan Paul Threatens Legal Actions Against Coffeezilla Following Crypto 'Scam' Accusations
  • Jan 04, 2023

Logan Paul Threatens Legal Actions Against Coffeezilla Following Crypto 'Scam' Accusations

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy
  • Jan 04, 2023

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shows Off Stunning Transformation After 50-Lb Weight Loss
  • Jan 04, 2023

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shows Off Stunning Transformation After 50-Lb Weight Loss

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard
  • Jan 04, 2023

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'
  • Jan 04, 2023

Harry Styles Beats Ed Sheeran on the U.K.'s Top Hits of 2022 Chart With 'As It Was'

Damar Hamlin Relies 50 Percent Less on Oxygen After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field
  • Jan 04, 2023

Damar Hamlin Relies 50 Percent Less on Oxygen After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the Field

Most Read
Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia
Celebrity

Robbie Williams' Daughter Abandoned by a Friend After Learning She Has Dyslexia

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to Be 'Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Vows to Be 'Gentler' With Her Body After Hospitalized on NYE

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of Showing 'Absolutely No Willingness to Reconcile'

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Kevin Gates and Dreka Snuggle to Each Other on New Year Amid Split Rumors

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water