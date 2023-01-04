Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Shows Off Stunning Transformation After 50-Lb Weight Loss

Instagram Celebrity

The one-half of the country pop duo shares shirtless before and after photo to show the result of his fitness journey, prompting supportive comments from fellow stars.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shay Mooney's hard work has paid off. The Dan + Shay star has revealed his stunning body transformation after undergoing a weight loss journey that took him six months to lose 50 pounds.

On Monday, January 2, the singer/songwriter showed off the result of his fitness journey by sharing on Instagram a before and after photo. He put side-by-side shirtless photos of himself taken six months apart, baring his chiseled abs in the newest snap.

In the caption, Shay shared an encouraging message as he stated that his new body is the result of "consistency." He added, "I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you."

Shay has since received supportive messages from fellow celebrities and his fans in the comment section. Carrie Underwood was one of them, writing, "You should be proud!" "The Bachelor" alum and Miss Alabama USA 2018 Hannah Brown gushed, "Wow! Go @shaymooney."

Florida Georgia Line's member Brian Kelley cheered on him, "freaking gettin it dude!" Dan + Shay drummer Andrew Cook chimed in, "Something to be proud of brother!!" Luke Rodgers additionally commented on the post, "proud of you brother."

Thomas Rhett Akins joked, "Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible." Cole Swindell wrote, "Hell yeah brother Gotta swing the sticks soon. Happy New Year."

This isn't the first time Shay addressed his weight loss journey. Back in late October 2022, he revealed on his Instagram Story that he had lost 50 pounds. "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs," he wrote at the time. He went on sharing secrets to his fit physique, "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

