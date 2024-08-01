Country Star Megan Moroney Responds to Longstanding Dating Rumors With Morgan Wallen

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Megan Moroney has opened up about speculations suggesting that she was dating Morgan Wallen. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Can't Break Up Now" songstress responded to the longstanding romance rumors with the "Whiskey Glasses" hitmaker.

In the Wednesday, July 31 episode of the podcast, the 26-year-old country star received several questions about the dating claims from host Alexandra Cooper. Alex asked, "Did you date Morgan Wallen?" In response, the singer said, "Never exclusively."

Alex stated, "I think it's obvious and that's why I do appreciate you being honest because I feel like everyone kind of [knew]." Megan explained, "And I have so tried to avoid that in every single interview I've ever done but we're here now and it's time has passed and all is well so."

Alex went on to ask if Megan's song titled "Tennessee Orange", which was released in 2023, is about Morgan. Megan responded, "I will not sing my songs about ever." Upon hearing Megan's answer, Alex bursted into laughter and said, "Just did, a little." Megan then stated, "Okay, that's true, yeah. We'll never name see…" Alex then asked, "Do you think he has any songs about you?" prompting Megan to reply, "I have no idea."

Megan went on to spill, "It was never a relationship." She explained, "So him and I met in 2020. Jon Langston actually introduced us. So I was a senior in college, Covid hadn't happened yet [and] his 'Dangerous' album wasn't even out yet. So we were friends for a long time."

Megan continued, "We were not just just friends." The "I'm Not Pretty" songstress further confirmed that she and the "Wasted On You" singer "had a little thing." However, she stressed that the two "were never officially dating."

Megan additionally shared that it wasn't hard to keep her "little thing" with Morgan, who has a "very private" lifestyle, under tight wraps. She elaborated, "Like I said we weren't exclusively dating ever and I think both of our schedules... like when we would try to hang out it'd be like, okay, we have this one day of the whole month where we're both maybe in town."

Megan and Morgan sparked romance rumors in September 2022 before she launched "Tennessee Orange", which is believed to be about him. On the song, she reflects on her meet-up with a man from Tennessee who has "blue eyes." Later on, he released "Tennessee Fan", on which he details meeting a blonde at a Vols football game.