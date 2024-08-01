Kevin Costner's 'Horizon 2' to Premiere at Venice Film Festival After Pulled From Release Date

Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images Movie

The actor/director expresses his gratitude to the festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, and 'those willing to stand' for movies following the disappointing box office results of the first film.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's ambitious Western epic "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival in September. Despite plans for a theatrical release, the film will now debut on the big screen in Venice, providing fans with an exclusive opportunity to experience the second installment.

Costner expressed his gratitude to the festival's artistic director, Alberto Barbera, for "his courage and leadership" in supporting his cinematic journey. He also noted his excitement to return to Venice, where he had previously showcased "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1".

"I'm indebted to Alberto Barbera for his courage and leadership in committing to this cinematic journey. It is with gratitude and excitement that I return to the Venice Film Festival," his statement read. "Long live the movies and those willing to stand for them."

The film follows a sprawling story of characters living in the American West after the Civil War, with Costner starring as gunslinger Hayes Ellison. The cast also features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi and Danny Huston.

Previously, plans to release "Chapter 2" in theaters on August 16 were postponed after the underperformance of "Chapter 1" at the box office. The decision was made to give audiences more time to catch up on the first installment, which was released in theaters on June 28 and debuted at number one on premium video on demand (PVOD) charts.

Despite the box office setback, Costner remains optimistic about the project's future. He has mortgaged his home to finance the production of the four-film saga, and remains committed to sharing his vision with audiences.

While the theatrical release date for "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" remains unknown, Costner and his film partners intend to bring it to theaters eventually. In the meantime, fans can catch the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.