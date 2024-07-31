Teresa Giudice Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure on Beach Day Out During Mykonos Getaway

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star showcases her impressive physique in a stylish green bra top during a romantic vacation on the island in Greece with her husband.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway to Mykonos, Greece, where she flaunted her stunning figure in a series of eye-catching swimsuits.

Giudice, 52, shared a video on Instagram featuring several sparkly and colorful swimwear styles. She rocked a silver string bikini, a white two-piece with neon embroidery, a tangerine-colored suit with criss cross ties, and an emerald green patterned bikini.

Beyond her swimsuits, Giudice also showcased stylish vacation outfits, including a pink fringe cover-up dress, a yellow satin minidress, and a white halter dress with netted detail. She was accompanied by her husband, Luis Ruelas, who also sported a white outfit for their sunset photo together.

In a separate Instagram post from a previous getaway to Puerto Rico, Giudice shared photos of herself in a leopard-print swimsuit with gold ring details. She completed the look with matching cheeky bottoms and a see-through cover-up.

Giudice's recent vacation comes ahead of her second wedding anniversary with Ruelas. The couple celebrated their first anniversary last year with a trip to Italy. They tied the knot in August 2023 at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey, after Teresa's divorce from her ex-husband Joe Guidice.