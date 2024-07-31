 
Seth Meyers to Bring His Humor to HBO With Comedy Special
TV

The host of 'Late Night' and former 'Saturday Night Live' star is all set to debut his newest comedy special on HBO this fall, showcasing his razor-sharp wit and relatable storytelling.

  Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Seth Meyers, the host of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and former "Saturday Night Live" star, is preparing to release his debut comedy special on HBO. Taped in front of a live audience at Chicago's Vic Theatre, the hour-long special will premiere on both HBO and HBO Max this fall.

Meyers quipped, "Critics say it's the special my kids will be talking about in therapy 20 years from now!" The special, directed by comedian Neal Brennan, is produced by Meyers and Mike Shoemaker through their Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, with Irwin Entertainment also involved.

HBO Programming's Nina Rosenstein expressed her enthusiasm, "We've always admired Seth's storytelling ability and his ability to connect with audiences. This special is relatable and entertaining."

Prior to hosting "Late Night", Meyers was the head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor on "Saturday Night Live". He released his debut special "Lobby Baby" on Netflix in 2019, earning an Emmy nomination.

Despite his numerous commitments, including his late-night show and podcasts, Meyers continues to perform stand-up comedy, balancing his home life with his professional pursuits.

Meyers explained, "It's a different skill to perform stand-up. It forces you to sharpen your delivery and writing because you're not relying on a talented writing staff."

The new HBO special, produced by Irwin Entertainment, marks Meyers' second televised stand-up show and is expected to premiere this fall.

