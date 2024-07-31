Perrie Edwards Wows in Racy Dance Video

Cover Images/Richard Lincoln Celebrity

The 31-year-old former Little Mix singer flaunts her assets in a revealing denim bra and matching hot pants as she is documented in a video dancing around exuberantly.

AceShowbiz - Perrie Edwards, the former singer of Little Mix, set hearts racing with a series of racy videos on Instagram. The 31-year-old flaunted her assets in a revealing denim bra and matching hot pants, dancing around exuberantly. She also shared photos of herself in various other outfits, including a black leotard and knee-length boots.

In an accompanying caption, Perrie wrote, "Some things." Her saucy display comes after she revealed that she had forgiven her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik for breaking up with her over text. Perrie said she has now found "healthy love" with soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Previously, Little Mix faced criticism for some of the lyrics on their 202 album, "Confetti". Perrie has defended the content, saying that they "know we have a young fan base but we're women" who want to "talk about naughty things."

She explained that the band has been using "their own sexual energy" to write songs, but they try to be "cheeky and naughty but not full out saying it." Perrie believes that they have struck a balance between being mature and respectful of their younger fans.

Despite the concerns, the album has received positive reviews, with fans praising its "sensational" and "2020 saver" quality. However, Jesy Nelson was forced to pull out of the group's scheduled appearance at the EMAs due to illness.