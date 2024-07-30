Killer Mike to Release 'Songs for Sinners and Saints' as Epilogue for His 'Michael' Album

Cover Images/JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages Music

The upcoming project will serve as an epilogue for his latest album 'Michael', which earns him three Grammy Awards, winning Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song as well as Best Rap Album.

AceShowbiz - Killer Mike has a new offering for fans and it's coming soon. Taking to Instagram, the emcee announced that he and his band the Mighty Midnight Revival will release "Songs for Sinners & Saints", which will serve as an epilogue to his 2023 album, "Michael".

"This Friday [August 2] I'm dropping the epilogue to MICHAEL. MICHAEL and THE MIGHTY MIDNIGHT REVIVAL - SONG FOR SINNERS & SAINTS," the 49-year-old declared in his post. "When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations, and triumphs."

"After the celebratory atmosphere that followed MICHAEL I was reminded that tribulations never cease, but God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear," he added. "I am here to speak to and with my fellow sinners and Saints this Friday at Midnight ATL time. Pre save link in bio!"

The project consists of 10 tracks, including previouslu-released single "Humble Me". The set will feature appearances from Offset, Key Glock, Blxst and Project Pat among others.

Killer Mike dropped "Humble Me" earlier this month. It was days after the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against him for his arrest at the 2024 Grammys.

On the track's second verse, Killer Mike recounts his experience, rapping, "Swept up like a janitor, got sent to the slammer, bruh/ Treat me like an animal, or some kind of Hannibal." He goes on to reference his subsequent release and the news about his son's life-saving kidney transplant, spitting, "I walk out the door, my head up, in handcuffs, with pride/ Cause all of my heroes wore handcuffs, the FBI shot some of them and they died."

The incident occurred on February 4, right after Killer Mike took home three Grammy Awards for his work on the album "Michael", winning Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album. The altercation ensued when a security guard at the Crypto.com Arena refused to let the artist and his team enter due to credential confusion. Mike, who had just moved from the adjacent Peacock Theater where the pre-telecast was held, was booked for misdemeanor battery but was released without bail.