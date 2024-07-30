Drew Barrymore Slammed for Being 'Invasive' in Resurfaced Interview With Austin Butler

Syndication TV

This isn't the first time Drew is criticized for being too close with her guest as she received backlash for getting handsy during an interview with Oprah Winfrey back in December.

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore once again faced backlash for her interview approach. "The Drew Barrymore Show" host left fans baffled after a video of her show featuring Austin Butler resurfaced online as many found the interview "uncomfortable."

In the episode, Drew had a sit-down with the actor and his "Masters of the Air" co-star Callum Turner. The 49-year-old host sat close to Austin as they shared the advice they received from George Clooney when he directed her movie "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind".

A clip from the February episode was later posted on the show's social media pages on Sunday, July 28, prompting fans to comment on Drew's physical closeness to Austin. "Why is she always sitting on the guests?" one critic said.

Another commented, "Invasive?? This from a woman who practically dry humps her guests??" Someone else noted, "I am still trying to figure out if I like her as a host. She tries too hard to connect and she doesn't…."

"She is so cringe. She is literally frightening this guy," one other user said. A fifth person added, "Talking about invasive and she's damn near straddling him."

This wasn't the first time Drew faced backlash for being too close with her guest. Last December, she was slammed for getting handsy during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. In an episode of her show, Drew could be seen sitting down on a sofa with the legendary TV personality while caressing her.

Amid the criticism, some of her followers showed support to her. "She does this to many guests. Drew is a lovely person. She adores Oprah. This is not uncommon for her. Give it a rest. It's the holidays. Who blasted her? Y'all are making this up," a fan said.

"Drew to me is so endearing. This is her interviewing style. I just can't believe everything these days gets picked on," another said. One other wrote, "Awe I think she just looks comfortable like she really looks up to Oprah and is so thankful to be sitting with her. I thought it was cute."