Ciara 'Forever Grateful' for 'Incredible Recognition' With Ciara Day in Atlanta

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dance like We're Making Love' singer voices her gratitude after Atlanta City Council member Michael J. Bond proclaimed July 28 as 'Ciara Day' in her hometown.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ciara has voiced her gratitude following an "incredible recognition." After July 28 was proclaimed as "Ciara Day" in Atlanta, the "Dance like We're Making Love" singer said that she is "forever grateful."

On Monday, July 29, the 38-year-old Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share her reaction upon learning that July 28 officially marks "Ciara Day." In the caption of her new post, she wrote, "Wow!! July 28th officially marks CIARA DAY in Atlanta!!!"

The "Level Up" songstress went on to say, "Thank you so much Councilman Michael Julian Bond and Phillana for an incredible recognition." The R&B star then gushed, "Forever grateful to my city. There's no place like Home," before adding a slew of emojis including a peach one.

In the post, Ciara uploaded a series of photos and a video from her set at Missy Elliott's "Out of This World Tour" stop at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 27. The footage documented her being presented with several multi-platinum certification plaques during her opening set.

In the clip, it could be seen that Atlanta City Council member Michael J. Bond joined Ciara on the stage to share a few words. Michael stated, "The highest award a city council member can award to any citizen, person, place or thing. I have a proclamation from the city of Atlanta to declare the recognition of Grammy Award-winning artist, singer, songwriter, philanthropist Ciara."

Michael continued, "So it is my privilege, my pleasure to honor you today with the proclamation. Now therefore we, the city council representing the city of Atlanta, hereby proclaim this day July 28, 2024 as Ciara Day." In response, Ciara said, "I'm so grateful for this honor. I'm so grateful like, kinda speechless because I was not expecting this, to have my own day," prompting the packed audience to cheer.

After sharing the post, Ciara received many supportive messages from social media users. Among them was her husband Russell Wilson, who gushed in the comments section, "So proud of you baby! A TOWN." One fan wrote, "Well deserved! Atlanta's Royalty.. we are proud of and will always celebrate you!!" Similarly, another chimed in, "So deserving! So inspiring! So resilient!!"