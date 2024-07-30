Justin and Pregnant Wife Hailey Bieber 'Super Committed' to Be Best Parents

Instagram Celebrity

A new report offers insight into the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker and the model's preparation before entering parenthood as they are expecting their first child together.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are reportedly ready to become parents. A new report offers insight into the couple's preparation before entering parenthood as they are expecting their first child together.

A source tells PEOPLE, "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival and it's very cute." The insider also claims that the "Peaches" hitmaker and the model "are super committed to their marriage, but also to being the best parents possible."

Other sources, meanwhile, shared that Hailey is fiercely protective of her growing family. It was also said that the Rhode founder has found safety in their relationship.

An insider close to Justin further explains, "The music industry is a cutthroat world and it's difficult to trust people. He's had major trust issues and thinks everyone wants something from him. He has a small circle of friends."

The first source adds that the daughter of Stephen Baldwin "has always been very supportive of Justin." The source continues, "She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on."

A friend of the couple also points out how important Hailey is for Justin. The friend also gushes over the catwalk beauty, calling her "very solid" even though she grew up with a famous last name. "She's been a grounding force for Justin. Her family is who they are, but she always wanted her own identity," the pal said.

Things haven't been easy for Hailey amid her high-profile marriage to the "Love Yourself" singer but the friend notes, "But she's really figured out who she wants to be and works really hard. They will be super hands-on parents."

In addition to gaining strength from each other, Justin and Hailey have found strength through Christian faith. "They're very religious and lean on their faith," an industry source reveals, adding that they remain "very close" with Judah Smith, a pastor on the leadership team at Churchome. "Justin and Hailey are really involved in their church community."

The new report came after Hailey opened up about her relationship with her family. "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family," she revealed in a recent interview with W magazine.