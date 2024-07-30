Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Hospitalized for Head Injury After E-Bike Accident

Cover Images/Faye`s Vision Celebrity

According to a new report, the fourth child of Angelina and Brad was rushed to hospital on Monday, July 29 after smashing his e-bike into a car on a busy street in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt has been involved in an electric bicycle accident. According to a new report, he has been hospitalized for head injury after smashing his e-bike into a car on a busy street in Los Angeles.

The incident took place on Monday, July 29. Per TMZ report, the 20-year-old was riding on Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 P.M. As he approached a red light, Pax allegedly rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection.

Law enforcement sources informed the outlet that the driver jumped out of the car to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, and Pax was rushed to a nearby hospital after he experienced hip pain and apparently suffered a head injury.

Although medical workers feared Pax suffered a minor brain bleed in the accident, he's reportedly in a stable condition. The fourth kid of Angelina and Brad might be able to go home sometime tonight.

The wreck came after it was unveiled last year that Pax once slammed his dad Brad in a scathing Father's Day post. In a screengrab obtained by Daily Mail, Pax allegedly wrote in a 2020 Instagram post, "Happy Father's Day to this world class a**hole!!"

"You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Pax fumed over a picture of Brad winning an Oscar award for best supporting actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". He continued, "You have no consideration or empathy toward your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

"You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell," the then-teenager continued arguing. "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f**king awful human being!!!"