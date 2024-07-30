'The Bachelorette' Recap: Jenn Tran's Ex-Boyfriend Shows Up to Shake Things Up

ABC TV

In a new episode of 'The Bachelorette', the leading lady and her 12 remaining suitors enjoy time together in Auckland, New Zealand before she eliminates one of them.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jenn Tran and her 12 remaining suitors visited Auckland, New Zealand in a new episode of "The Bachelorette". In the Monday, July 29 episode, Jenn would go on one-on-one dates with two lucky men and the first one-on-one date went to Sam M.

The two headed to have a romantic drink atop the Auckland Sky Tower. Jenn, however, was not happy after learning that they would be bungee jumping from it because she's afraid of heights.

Sam apparently didn't take Jenn's concern seriously as he continued to push Jenn out of her comfort zone. Jenn, however, felt frustrated, saying in confessional that she wanted Sam to validate her fear and make her feel safe. Fortunately, Sam realized Jenn's frustration and assured her that she didn't need to jump if she didn't want to.

Later during dinner, Sam told Jenn that he wanted to love his partner unconditionally and make them feel safe. Jenn was impressed, so she got him the rose.

The next day, Jenn enjoyed a group date with Spencer, Marcus, Grant, John M., Austin, Jonathan, Jeremy, Dylan, Thomas, Jeremy and Sam N., meaning that Devin was given the one-on-one date card. The group played rugby and Sam N. tried his best to catch Jenn's attention by wearing a "Jenn's husband" jersey. His team ended up winning the game, boosting his confidence that he might get the rose that night.

The other men, meanwhile, told Sam N. to tone it down and be more respectful of all the others but Sam N. ignored the advice. He even interrupted Jenn's moment with Thomas during the cocktail party.

Sam N. asked if he could kiss her, but Jenn told him that she really did think they belong to each other. She surprisingly eliminated Sam N. At the end, Jenn gave the group date rose to Marcus.

During Jenn's one-on-one with Devin, the two had a visit with a group of Maori people. They hoped they would have stronger connections despite coming from different cultural backgrounds. Jenn's parents are Vietnamese, while Devin's dad is Mexican.

The pair continued to talk about their family. Jenn told Devin that she was struggling over her parents' divorce. Devin, meanwhile, opened up about his own struggle as his parents were never married and his mom raised him alone. Jenn liked the way they were being vulnerable to each other and eventually presented Devin with the rose.

Next, it was time for the Rose Ceremony. Everyone was surprised when Jenn's ex Matthew showed up. He told Jenn that he came to her after leaving a wedding in Colombia as he wanted to get her back.

Viewers have to wait for the next episode to find out what happens next.