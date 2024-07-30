Jelly Roll's Wife Shares Health Update after Near Diagnosis of Aneurysm

Instagram Celebrity

Bunnie XO reflects on her life and the importance of relationships as she opens up about a recent health scare that involved an initial diagnosis of an aneurysm but was later cleared.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, recently shared a "scary" health update on social media, revealing that she had a recent health scare involving a potential aneurysm. However, she later received a different opinion from a neurosurgeon, who cleared her of the diagnosis.

Bunnie's health journey began in March, when she started experiencing unusual headaches. She underwent an MRI and CT scan, which initially indicated a two-millimeter aneurysm on her carotid artery. An aneurysm is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel, often in the brain, that can burst and cause life-threatening bleeding.

The initial diagnosis left Bunnie feeling like she was "living a nightmare" and coming to terms with her own mortality. However, when she consulted with a neurosurgeon, he expressed doubt that it was an aneurysm and suggested it could be an artifact, or a false reading.

Despite the initial diagnosis and her mother's history of a ruptured aneurysm, Bunnie remained positive and hopeful. She expressed gratitude for the news she received on Friday and shared a message of encouragement, emphasizing that "there is always a light shining around the corner."

Bunnie's health scare has led her to reflect on her life and prioritize her relationships. She emphasized the importance of appreciating family and friends, reevaluating her relationship with God, and striving to be a better person.

"It honestly made me want to change a lot of things in my life," Bunnie said. "Be more appreciative of my family & friends. It also made me reevaluate my relationship w/ God & learn to have faith for the first time in my life."

Bunnie's story highlights the importance of seeking multiple medical opinions and remaining optimistic in the face of health challenges. It also serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and live life with purpose and gratitude.