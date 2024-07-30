Mariah Carey and Kids All Smiles During Meet-Up With Olivia Rodrigo

Instagram Celebrity

After taking her children to watch Olivia perform, the 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' singer says that she and her twins are 'OBSESSED' with the 'Drivers License' hitmaker.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has taken her kids to watch Olivia Rodrigo perform onstage. The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer and her children also posed with the "Drivers License" hitmaker backstage at the latter's "Guts World Tour" show.

On Monday, July 29, the 55-year-old singer offered social media users a glimpse of her backstage moment with Olivia. Making use of her Instagram page, she treated her followers to a series of photos from the Tuesday, July 23 concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

One of the pictures captured Mariah and Olivia standing close next to each other in front of a black backdrop. Both of them flashed their radiant smiles and placed their hands on their waists. In another snap, the two famous artists were joined by Mariah's 13-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, as well as an unidentified young boy.

The four of them looked happy when they got to meet Olivia backstage at her gig. Along with the photos, Mariah gushed in the caption of the post, "We are OBSESSED with @oliviarodrigo," adding a flame and red heart emojis.

One day prior, Monroe, whom Mariah shares with TV host Nick Cannon, shared similar photos on her own Instagram account. Aside from the snaps, she let out a slew of videos highlighting Olivia's performances.

In a short clip, it could be seen that Olivia noticed Monroe in the audience. When Olivia was about to hop on a massive silver moon-shaped platform on the stage, she excitedly greeted Monroe from afar. Olivia was seen waving one of her hands while mouthing, "Hi!" prompting Monroe to scream out loud.

Another footage, in the meantime, showed how excited Monroe was when Olivia recognized her. Along with the pictures and clips, Monroe wrote in the caption, "This is so late but last tuesday was the best night of my life WHATT like."

Tagging Olivia's official Instagram account, Monroe went on to exclaim, "I love u so much i had the time of my life it was a dream fr (i need to be quiet when i recordddd ) @livieshq," adding a crying face emoji.