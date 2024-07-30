Tom Holland's Brother's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Cameo Shocks Ryan Reynolds

Cover Images/Roger Wong/Barbara Hine Movie

After Harry Holland's surprise cameo in the third 'Deadpool' movie is revealed by stunt coordinator George Cottle, Reynolds admits to being kept in the dark about it.

AceShowbiz - "Deadpool & Wolverine" is packed with so many cameos that even Ryan Reynolds, the film's leading man, admits to having trouble keeping track of them all. Recently revealed is Harry Holland, the younger brother of Marvel star Tom Holland, who makes a small appearance as one of the variants in the film's Deadpool Corps.

Stunt coordinator and second unit director George Cottle revealed on Monday, July 29 that the younger Holland is part of the stunt team. "When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so f'ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!!" Cottle wrote on his Instagram Story. "It may not [be] the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!"

Cottle also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Harry Holland, who played a Deadpool variant in the superhero threequel. "You smashed it my friend," he wrote directly to Harry Holland, along with the hashtag #Haroldpool.

Holland's cameo came as a surprise to many, even Reynolds himself. Reposting Cottle's Story on his own Instagram page, he added in the caption, "This is how I find out?!? You tell me?"

Ryan Reynolds reacted to Harry Holland's surprise cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

In addition to the cameos, "Deadpool & Wolverine" also resurrects former Marvel heroes from their pre-MCU days, including Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes. The film's impressive box office performance, with a $205 million opening weekend, is attributed to the star power of Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as the film's status as Marvel's first release of the year.

The scarcity of Marvel films in 2024 has also been a factor in the film's success. It is Marvel Studios' only film on the 2024 calendar (excluding Sony's three releases featuring Marvel characters), making "Deadpool & Wolverine" a much-needed positive bellwether for Kevin Feige and co.