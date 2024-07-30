Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Turn Down 2025 Oscar Hosting Gig

Instagram/Cover Images/Adam Nemser Movie

High-profile rejections from the late-night talk show host and the former 'Saturday Night Live' writer leave ABC and the Academy scrambling for alternatives.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - ABC's efforts to find a host for the 97th Academy Awards have hit a snag after both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney turned down the offer. The Academy Awards are scheduled to air on ABC on March 2, 2025.

The network's first choice, Kimmel, has hosted the Oscars four times already, including the last two years. However, he will not return for the 2025 event.

Kimmel's previous hosting stints were well-received, and he has been a loyal figure within The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC. He accepted the Oscars hosting role with enthusiasm in 2023, stating, "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times." Despite this, Kimmel decided against hosting again to focus on achieving more balance in his life, a theme he has emphasized in recent years.

John Mulaney came next on ABC's list. Known for his sharp wit and comedic prowess, Mulaney was a popular if risky candidate. He initially showed interest, saying in an interview, "It would be really fun. It's hosting the Academy Awards. Johnny Carson did that." His non-televised appearance at the Governors Awards was even seen as an informal audition. Despite the favorable impression he left, Mulaney ultimately declined due to other ongoing commitments and the significant time investment required for the Oscars.

Mulaney's decision reflects the broader challenges of hosting such high-stake events. Although he enjoyed experimenting with unconventional late-night formats on "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA", he opted to continue with other promising projects, including potential stand-up tours. Both Kimmel and Mulaney's rejections highlight the substantial demands and pressures associated with hosting the Academy Awards.

As ABC continues its host search, the clock is ticking. The Oscars are scheduled to air on March 2, 2025, while the network also scrambles to find a host for the Emmys on September 15. For now, it's back to the drawing board for ABC and the Academy, who have historically relied on a steady pool of hosts but now must cast a wider net.

With high-profile candidates declining the opportunity, it's clear that the role of Oscars host is as challenging as it is prestigious. Young people and seasoned viewers alike will be keen to see who finally takes up the mantle, ensuring that the Oscars continue their legacy as one of the most captivating events in entertainment.