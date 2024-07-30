Lil Pump Mocked for Claiming Kamala Harris Isn't Black, Promising to Donate to Trump Campaign

Instagram/Cover Images/Ron Sachs/CNP Celebrity

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper slams the Democratic presidential nominee as 'the worst VP in American history' while doubling down on his support for the former president.

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump may need to do more research before voicing his political stance. The longtime supporter of Donald Trump has falsely claimed that Kamala Harris isn't black while unloading on the Vice President, who is running for the 2024 election.

"Kamala Harris isn't even black... she's Indian," Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, July 28. He continued, "She locked up over 1,500 people for weed related crimes and then laughed about it years later. The worst VP in American History. Trump 2024."

The 23-year-old added in a follow-up tweet, "If you vote for Kamala you ain't black."

Lil Pump reiterated his comments in a video which he shared on his Instagram page on Sunday. During a street interview, he fiercely claimed, "First off, Kamala Harris is not black. She's Indian. She's locked up over 1,500 people for f**king weed related bulls**t. And then she laughed about it."

"We've seen the mess that you and Biden have created in the past 3 years," the "Gucci Gang" spitter continued. "And the only person who can clean it up is Donald Trump, baby! He took a bullet for democracy."

He went on promising to donate to Trump campaign, saying, "And when the Lil Pump coin hits 20 million market cap, we will be donating a large amount to the Trump campaign. MAGA [2024]. Esketittt! Make America great again!"

In the comments of the video, Lil Pump insisted, "I SAID WHAT I SAID."

While some of his followers agreed with him, others have laughed at his false claim about Harris. "Lil Pump not even black lol," someone said of the rapper. Another similarly remarked, "You're not black so don't give us advice. Thanks. Mind your business ma'am!"

A third wrote, "She more American than you." A fourth person claimed, "Pump just wants his tax cuts back." A fifth user said, "WHO GIVES AF WHAT LIL PUMP THINK," while a sixth added, "Who still listens to this n***a ?" Someone else mocked him as writing, "Man listen we can't even remember what song he had out so we do not care about nun he saying i promise ya."

Lil Pump has long voiced his support for Trump. Leading up to the 2020 election, he threatened to flee the U.S. if Joe Biden became president. "Yo, no cap...if Trump does not get elected, I'm moving the fuck out of here, n***a," he said in an Instagram Story at the time. "I'm going to Colombia, f**k it."

The "I Love It" rhymer, however, couldn't be more wrong about Harris' ancestry. While she is not an African-American, the VP is of Indian and Jamaican descent, making her the first black and first South Asian American vice president.