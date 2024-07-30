Ozzy Osbourne Offers Backhanded Apology to Britney Spears After Mocking Her Dance Videos

Cover Images/INFphoto.com/Sara De Boer Celebrity

After a barrage of criticism from fans and an outcry from Britney Spears herself, the Black Sabbath rocker and his family issued a controversial apology for their remarks.

AceShowbiz - In the volatile world of social media, apologies can be a tricky bit of business. The Osbourne family recently found this out firsthand after making comments about Britney Spears' dance posts during an episode of "The Osbournes Podcast". What ensued was a flurry of back-and-forths, culminating in a public apology that left much to be desired.

On the podcast, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his disdain for Spears' repetitive dance videos, stating, "I'm fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every fucking day. You know, it's sad, very, very sad." His daughter Kelly Osbourne echoed a similar sentiment, expressing sympathy for Spears, while Sharon Osbourne called her a "poor little thing."

Harsh criticism was met with an immediate backlash from fans and Spears herself, who firmly responded in a since-deleted Instagram post, calling the Osbournes "the most boring family known to mankind" and suggesting they "kindly f*** off."

Faced with the furore, the Osbournes took to their latest episode to extend an apology. Ozzy began, "Britney, I really owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn't do the same f***ing dance every day. Change a few movements."

While Ozzy's words seemed less than wholeheartedly repentant, Kelly tried to smooth things over with more supportive remarks, "Britney, never stop dancing, I love your dancing, it makes you happy and I'm so sorry if any of us offended you." Yet, the repetitive criticism crept back in as Ozzy reiterated, "But it's the same dance every day!" followed by Kelly cheekily noting, "No, sometimes she has knives."

The half-apology seemed to fumble in genuinely acknowledging the pop star's feelings, with Ozzy ending on a somewhat softened note, "I really do apologize. I love you and I think you're beautiful."

Whether this gesture was enough to mend fences remains debatable. Spears did not hold back in her response, championing the importance of supporting one another instead of harshly judging: "I think it's important to help each other and invite each other to places that help our souls grow."

This incident not only highlights the fragile nature of celebrity interactions in the digital age but also showcases the struggles of navigating public apologies in a way that feels authentic. As the fallout continues to settle, it leaves a lasting reminder of the power and pitfalls of speaking one's mind online.