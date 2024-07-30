'Full House' Stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin Clash Over Paris Olympics Drag Performance

Netflix Celebrity

Candace Cameron Bure and her TV co-star Jodie Sweetin have found themselves on opposite sides of a controversy surrounding the drag performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

AceShowbiz - Two beloved stars of "Full House," Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure, found themselves on opposite sides of a heated debate following the Paris Olympics' controversial opening ceremony.

The diverging views between the two have only added fuel to an already intense debate surrounding the incorporation of drag performances in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Candace Cameron Bure, known for her Christian beliefs and her time as a co-host on "The View," didn't hold back in expressing her disapproval. "To watch such an incredible event that's going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she stated via an Instagram video.

She further added, "It made me so sad and someone said, ‘You shouldn't be sad. You should be mad about it.' I'm like, 'Trust me, it makes me mad, but I'm more sad because I'm sad for souls."

The scene in question, featuring drag queens recreating a tableau that many perceived as evocative of Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper," actually aimed to depict the feast of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, according to Olympic organizers.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps stated during an International Olympic Committee news conference. The artistic director, Thomas Jolly, assured viewers that the intention was to send "a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide."

In stark contrast, Jodie Sweetin offered her support for the inclusive message of the performance. She took to her Instagram Story to share a post from activist Matt Bernstein, which read, "The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper. And even if you thought it was a Christian reference - what's the harm? Why is it a 'parody' and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?"

Sweetin further drove her point home by sharing a video of comedian Walter Masterson poking fun at the outrage while explaining the Greek mythological context. "Tell me you don't know about art or history without TELLING me you don't know about art or history," she wrote over the footage.

The Olympics organizers stepped in amidst the controversy to quell the backlash. "We really did try to celebrate community tolerance. Looking at the result of the polls that we shared, we believe that this ambition was achieved," Descamps remarked.

Yet, despite their efforts and apologies for any inadvertent offense caused, Bure remained resolute in her criticism, emphasizing that the performance was inappropriate for children and did not align with the unifying spirit of competitive sports.

This division between the former co-stars isn't new. In November 2022, Sweetin unfollowed Bure on Instagram after Bure made comments that were widely perceived as excluding LGBTQIA+ stories. Despite their off-screen differences, Sweetin and Bure continue to capture the public's attention with their strong, opposing viewpoints on social issues.