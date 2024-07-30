Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez 'Intermittently' Did Not Get Along on Set of Disney Crossover Show

Instagram TV

A former co-star reveals why the two Disney Channel stars never actually shared scenes in the 2009 crossover special, 'Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana.'

Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - If you were a Disney Channel aficionado in the early 2000s, you're likely familiar with the network's occasional crossover specials featuring the casts of their popular sitcoms. One of the most notable was "Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana" (2009), which brought together characters from "Wizards of Waverly Place," "The Suite Life on Deck," and "Hannah Montana."

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana) and Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) didn't share any scenes in the special. During the latest episode of the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" rewatch podcast, co-star Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) shed light on this mystery.

According to Stone, there was some "high school"-like drama behind the scenes that kept the two stars from working closely together. She explained that their love stories with Nick Jonas created an uncomfortable situation on set.

"It was just messy, high school nonsense. They were intermittently - I know they intermittently were not getting along. … High school nonsense," she said before quickly adding, "They're fine now, they're all good now."

Stone suggested that the media attention surrounding their respective relationships with the younger Jonas Brothers contributed to the tension. Both actresses dated Jonas in the midst of their teenage years, and their relationships were heavily publicized.

Ultimately, their teenage angst has subsided and the past is water under the bridge. "And it's like now you look back, and you're like, 'I don't even remember what we were upset about.' Sort of those kinds of things," Jennifer Stone concluded.