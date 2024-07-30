 
GloRilla Gushes Over Luxurious Birthday Gift From Label Boss Yo Gotti
Having received an 18-carat Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from her label boss, the 'Tomorrow 2' raptress took to social media to give fans a closer look at the timepiece.

  • Jul 30, 2024

AceShowbiz - GloRilla was so elated after Yo Gotti spoiled her on her 25th birthday. Having received an 18-carat Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch from her label boss, the "Tomorrow 2" raptress couldn't help but gush over the present.

In a video surfacing online, the femcee exclaimed, "Oh my God. I wanted one of these so bad." Hugging the Collective Music Group founder, she added, "Gotti, how did you know I wanted this?"

GloRilla later took to Instagram Story to give fans a closer look at the $65,000 timepiece. "Yo' CEO can't f**k [with] mine" she wrote on the top of the video.

GloRilla once opened up about how joining CMG became one of the best decisions she's made in her career. She explaine on LeBron James' "The Shop", "I got a great team like Gotti. I'm actually glad I signed [to] him. I feel like that's one of the best decisions I made right now because he always [has] an eye out for everything."

"Gotti [is] from the hood, but he [has] a lot of sense," the Memphis native, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, further elaborated. "Like, he's super smart, and so I'm glad I got him and my team as an engine behind me."

