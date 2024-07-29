Karrahbooo Sparks Exit Rumors From Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - Karrahbooo has seemingly parted ways with Lil Yachty's Concrete Boys. The "Running Late" femcee sparked speculations that she's no longer a part of the rap collective after she was removed from the group's Instagram bio.

The 27-year-old herself has added fuel to the rumors by unfollowing Yachty and two other members of the collective, Camo! and Draft Day. Also, eagle-eyed fans noticed that she wasn't at Broccoli City with the rest of Concrete Boys on Saturday, July 27.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Stories, Karrahbooo reposted fans who were curious about her whereabouts. As for Karrahbooo and Yachty, they have yet to confirm the split rumors.

Earlier this year, Karrahbooo appeared on Concrete Boys's "It's Us Vol. 1" compilation album. The songs includedd, "WHERE YO DADDY?", "NOT DA 2", "HIT DIFF" and "JEFF & LITA".

Yachty himself made headlines over the weekend after making a bold statement about his net worth on his latest single, "Hate Me", ft. Ian. On the track, he raps, "Know I'm richer than your favorite rapper/ If I'm not, then God, kill my momma."

The lyric didn't sit well with some listeners, with one X (formerly Twitter) user wondering, "What possessed him to put this on his mom." Another did a little digging, before finding reports of Yachty's net worth alongside their favorite rappers.

According to the research, Playboi Carti is estimated to be worth $20 million and Kendrick Lamar $90. Yachty, in the meantime, reportedly has a net worth of $8 million.

Catching wind of the post, Yachty responded by writing, "i made 8 million in my first 8 months of rappin in 2016 on god." The emcee added, "yall be letting this internet guide yall. in real life s### is different i'm tellin u."