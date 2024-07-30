Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs Pack on PDAs on Their Baby Shower Weeks After She Confirmed Split

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs have confused fans with their relationship status. Just a few weeks after the Internet personality appeared to confirm their split, the expectant parents looked loved-up as they celebrate at their baby shower.

In a video from the bash, the influencer could be seen opening a gift from her baby daddy. Amazed by the present, the pregnant beauty showed it off to the attendees, before giving the athlete a kiss.

While it seemed that things were going strong between Joie and Trevon, she suggested earlier this month that the two had gone their separate ways. When a fan asked, "Just wondering are the together still? No shade whatsoever especially from someone like me," she replied, "No we aren't. I think thats obvious."

The two were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other in late 2021, but it wasn't until October 2022 that she seemed to confirm their dating reports by sharing posts of her enjoying his football games against the Detroit Lions.

In June 2023, the couple sparked engagement rumors with her social media post. At the time, she unleashed rare pictures of her with the NFL star, showing the times they had spent together.

Some of the snaps featured the pair on vacations, but two of them stood out the most as they saw Joie flashing a diamond ring on that finger. One of the snaps had the former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star giggling while putting her left hand on her mouth. Her beau, who was sitting next to her, was holding her hand as he looked at her.

Joie confirmed her pregnancy in March. The unborn baby will be her third since she's already a mom to two children. Joie and Bow Wow welcomed daughter Shai in 2011, and in 2018, she and rapper Future welcomed son Hendrix.