Bhad Bhabie Shades Baby Daddy Le Vaughn After Reconciliation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gucci Flip Flops' raptress appears to diss her on-and-off boyfriend and insinuates that he's a gold digger after he denied her allegations that he abused her.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli's relationship with her baby daddy has seemingly turned sour again, just a week after sparking reconciliation rumors. The rapper/Internet personality has thrown apparent shade at boyfriend Le Vaughn on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 21-year-old hinted that she's no longer together with the father of her child. She claimed that he's currently looking for a new partner, who must be "rich," seemingly insinuating that he's a gold digger.

"@xgamelv looking for a bbl latina h*e must b rich and have a house and cars he can use," Bhabie wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 28, tagging the handler of Le Vaughn's official account.

Bhabie previously announced her split from Le Vaughn while accusing him of abuse. On July 7, she shared footage of their physical altercation on Instagram Story. The "Gucci Flip Flops" femcee also posted two photos of her face covered in bruises but deleted them shortly afterward.

Days later, the OnlyFans creator denied that she was still living together with her "abusive" beau. After a fan accused her of not leaving Le Vaughn despite his alleged violent behavior, she fired back at the individual.

However, less than a week later, Bhabie sparked reconciliation rumors between the two by sharing on her Instagram Story a video of her making out with a man, who looked like him. She set the steamy footage to Lil Durk's song "Coming Clean".

Further fueling the reconciliation rumors, they two were spotted packing on the PDA during a dinner date on July 20. The alleged back-on couple was seen hugging and smooching at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills.

A few days later, Le Vaughn denied that he ever got physical with his baby mama despite footage showing him knocking her to the ground. "She did that for a reason, I ain't do that. If I did that she wouldn't be with me," he said in a video shared on social media.

The rapper came under fire for his denial. "It's him laughing that's pissing me off," one user reacted, while another commented, "You either hit her or you're calling her a liar either way. OUCH." A third fumed, "Is he virtually gaslighting us??????"