Bhad Bhabie's BD Le Vaughn Under Fire After Denying Assault Allegations Despite Viral Clips

Le Vaughn, who shares a daughter with the OnlyFans creator, denies ever putting his hands on her, insisting that they wouldn't be in a relationship if he had.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli's baby daddy has landed in hot water for speaking up on the drama between the two. Having denied allegations that he's put her hand on her, Le Vaughn found himself being dragged by social media users.

Le Vaughn maintained his innocence in a video shared on social media. "She did that for a reason, I ain't do that. If I did that she wouldn't be with me," he claimed while laughing.

The video was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and that's where people attacked Le Vaughn. "It's him laughing that's pissing me off," one user said, while another commented, "You either hit her or you're calling her a liar either way. OUCH." A third fumed, "Is he virtually gaslighting us??????"

Bhabie announced her split from Le Vaughn earlier this month. At the time, she shared footage of the two on Instagram Story. The "Gucci Flip Flops" femcee also posted two photos of her face covered in bruises but deleted them shortly afterward.

Days later, Bhabie denied that she was still living together with her "abusive" beau. After a fan accused her of not leaving Le Vaughn despite his alleged violent behavior, she fired back at the individual.

However, a few weeks later, Bhabie sparked reconciliation rumors between the two earlier that week by sharing on her Instagram Story a video of her making out with a man, who looked like him. She set the steamy footage to Lil Durk's song "Coming Clean".

On Saturday, July 20, TMZ Celebrity Tour's bus saw the alleged back-on couple while rolling past Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills. In a video published by the outlet, the pair could be seen hugging and smooching.

Bhabie, who shares a baby daughter with Le Vaughn, was seemingly unbothered by being captured. The Internet personality even waved and smiled at the camera.