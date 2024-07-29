Spice Livid Over Erica Mena's Comment on Their 'LHH' Drama in New Interview

Instagram/Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Erina Mena opened up about her life in a new interview with Cam Newton's "Funky Friday" podcast. The mom of three discussed her colorism controversy, co-parenting with ex Safaree Samuels, as well as her career.

In the podcast interview, Erica addressed her colorism scandal that led her to get terminated from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". At the time, she was under fire for referring to her castmate Spice as a "blue monkey."

Of the matter, Erica said, "I learned for the first time in all the years of reality TV that my actions have a lot more of an impact than I ever thought it had." She added, "I'm disappointed in the fact that I let down women of color."

Despite that, Erica hoped viewers could see more of Spice's behavior so they would have a better understanding of why she said the offensive words, though she was going to take "accountability" regardless. She divulged, "It was just all wrong in the choice of words."

Spice caught wind of the interview and quickly hit back at Erica in a lengthy comment. "Girl bye, at least you confessed that you requested to speak to me, because on a normal day you couldn't sit at my table because I been knew you think you’re better than dark skin girls. I heard how you spoke about me behind my back, you just got caught on Camera that day."

The Jamaican artist continued, "Take me out of the equation since you still have a Victim mentality in our situation. What was the reason you called the promoters in Miami Black animals and monkey, why did you call Johnni Blaze a black monkey?(Everything is on Google)."

"You brought your own son to the conversation, and you came to that table to talk about Amaras twins, no one can't provoke you to say racial slurs. Remember 'You are a repeated offender' you have no remorse for a culture that put millions of [dollars] in your pocket. You could have said anything but you chose to disrespect a whole Nation. Interviews are not therapy but Carry on," the 41-year-old concluded.

Back to the sit-down, Erica was asked about co-parenting her children with Safaree. "I want it to be better. I pray every day it gets better," she explained. "My main focus is doing what I have to do and praying that he comes around to do what he has to do."

"I just can't keep dwelling on what he's not doing. I just got to pick up the slacking and keep it going," the former star of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" continued. She noted that she had "a faith" that they would get this together.