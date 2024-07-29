Hip-Hop Mourns the Loss of Legendary DJ Polo

Instagram Celebrity

DJ Thomas Pough, known as DJ Polo of the iconic hip-hop duo Kool G Rap and DJ Polo, has passed away. Prominent figures in hip-hop pay tribute to his legacy.

AceShowbiz - DJ Polo's family has confirmed the tragic news of his passing. The statement released on Instagram expressed the family's profound grief and celebrated his life and legacy as both a hip-hop legend and a cherished family member.

Polo rose to prominence for his collaborations with Kool G Rap, releasing three albums together from the late 80s to the early 90s. As members of the influential Juice Crew, their music left an enduring mark on the genre.

Tributes have poured in on social media from prominent hip-hop figures. Ice-T lamented the loss of another close friend, while Eric B remembered the incredible times they shared. DJ Premier extended his condolences, imploring Polo to rest peacefully.

Beyond his musical contributions, Polo's family revealed that he had more than two children. They thanked the public for their heartfelt messages and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Polo's career began in 1986 with Kool G Rap. Their debut album, "Road to the Riches" (1989), is widely regarded as a pioneer in the mafioso style that became prevalent in later years. The duo released several successful albums together, including "Wanted: Dead or Alive" (1990) and "Rated XXX" (1996).

After their split in 1993, Polo pursued a solo career, releasing "Polo's Playhouse" (1998) among other projects. In 2020, Eminem paid homage to Kool G Rap and DJ Polo in his album "Music To Be Murdered By" on the track "Yah Yah".

Polo's legacy extends far beyond his musical output. He leaves behind an immeasurable impact on the hip-hop community and a profound void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans.