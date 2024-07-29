Jonathan Majors Earns Sympathy From Fans After Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Revelation

Cover Images/Koi Sojer/Jeffrey Mayer Movie

After Marvel Studios unveiled its grand plans for the upcoming Avengers films, featuring the return of Robert as Doctor Doom, social media erupted with reactions to the news.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made several groundbreaking announcements that sent fans into a frenzy. Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his iconic role as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers films, "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars". The casting choice comes after news broke that Jonathan Majors, who was originally set to play Kang the Conqueror, had been removed from the project due to assault allegations.

Feige also teased the second film, "Avengers: Secret Wars", which will see the Russos return as directors. In the comics, Doctor Doom serves as the primary antagonist in the Secret Wars storyline, which culminates a years-long narrative involving the "Fantastic Four".

Social media erupted with reactions to the news, with users expressing both excitement for RDJ's return and sympathy for Jonathan Majors. Many recalled Majors' previous comments about his admiration for Downey Jr.'s acting prowess and speculated on his current feelings about the casting decision.

The addition of "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" to the MCU timeline represents a significant expansion of the franchise's scope and ambition. With Robert Downey Jr. at the helm as Doctor Doom, these films promise to deliver epic battles, compelling characters, and a thrilling conclusion to the ongoing narrative.