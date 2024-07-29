 
Alexandra Daddario Embraces Pregnancy and Reflects on Challenges and Joys
After making baby news in July, the actress opens up about her pregnancy journey, sharing her worries, advice for expectant mothers, and the challenges and triumphs she's faced along the way.

  Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alexandra Daddario opens up about her pregnancy journey. After revealing her pregnancy in July, Daddario has openly discussed her experiences. She emphasizes the importance of letting go of expectations during this time, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of pregnancy and the emotions it evokes.

In a recent photoshoot for Vogue, Daddario admitted that she initially tried to keep her pregnancy a secret from her "Mayfair Witches" co-stars. However, when she became sick on set, her secret was eventually revealed.

Daddario's journey has not been without its challenges. She previously experienced a miscarriage, which she described as "very, very painful." However, she found solace in her work on "Mayfair Witches," which helped her manage her emotions.

Despite the difficulties, Daddario is glowing with happiness and eagerly awaits the arrival of her little one. She says, "I can't wait for the baby to be here."

As she continues to balance her pregnancy and career, Daddario offers advice to those embarking on the same path. She encourages expectant mothers to embrace the journey and let go of the need for control.

With "Mayfair Witches" set to return in 2025 and her baby on the way, Daddario is embracing the waiting game, believing that good things come to those who do.

