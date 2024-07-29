'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Stars Navigate the Perils and Pleasures of Fan Theories

Prime Video TV

AceShowbiz - As a beloved franchise, "The Lord of the Rings" has fostered a passionate fanbase with strong opinions. For the stars of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" this can be both inspiring and overwhelming.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Queen Regent Míriel, appreciates the thoughtful theories but cautions against letting them influence her portrayal. "We have such ownership of these characters," she notes. However, Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, credits fan expertise with enriching her understanding of Tolkien's complex lore before filming.

Ismael Cruz Cordova, as the show-created character Arondir, found fan theories particularly useful in crafting his backstory. "People have wanted to, like - I'm trying to imagine my ancestry and it's been so incredibly helpful," he says.

Daniel Weyman, portraying The Stranger, emphasizes the value of research in preparation. "There's so much in the scene, there's so much in the story already that, you know, that's the stuff that I like to get involved with," he explains. However, he agrees that during production, external input can become a slippery slope.

Looking ahead to season 2, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay reveal that Sauron will continue to play a pivotal role, focusing on gaslighting and manipulating the elven smith Celebrimbor. Sauron will appear in various guises, including the disguised elf Annatar and a "slimy monster." Payne confirms, "And we will also see Sauron that is not even in human form, and that is in creature form."

Payne and McKay additionally tease that The Stranger's true identity will be revealed by the end of Season 2, emphasizing the journey of self-discovery he undertakes. They also confirm that The Stranger will interact with the beloved character Tom Bombadil, played by Rory Kinnear. "They have a meeting and they have an interaction," Payne says.

"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29.