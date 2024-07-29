Khloe Kardashian Throws Lavish Dinosaur-Themed Birthday Party for Son Tatum

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kardashians' star takes to her Instagram accounts to share photos and videos from a dinosaur-themed bash for the second birthday of her son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

AceShowbiz - The Kardashians never disappoint when it comes to hosting parties. On Monday, July 28, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share photos and videos from a dinosaur-themed birthday bash for her son Tatum, who just turned two.

Named "Two-a-saurus", the lavish celebration included dinosaur-themed decor that was dominated with blue, green, pale pink and white colors. In one video, Khloe showed off the entrance to the house that featured a balloon arch which led to a sign that read, "Tatum Two-a-Saurus." There's also a large dinosaur statue.

Another video saw a three-tier birthday cake for the toddler. Khloe additionally showed off the dessert setup by Cake Gourmet Sugar Service that had a large chocolate dinosaur egg and glazed cake donuts with a blue drizzle and leaf design. There were also dipped rice krispie treats and chocolate nests with small eggs inside. Other treats included tortilla chips and guacamole, dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, french fries and several fruit trays.

"The Kardashians" star also prepared some fun activities for the guests to enjoy at the party. There also were other sections labeled "Dino Dig" and "T-Rex Zone."

Khloe then filmed mom Kris Jenner arriving at the party. She also shared a video of Kim Kardashian, who donned a shimmery gold gown, attending the bash alongside daughter Chicago. Poking fun at her sister's look, Khloe said in the clip, "The Golden Globe is here."

Meanwhile, Kris took to Instagram to share a sweet message for Tatum. "Happy Birthday to my amazing little Grandson Tatum!!!!" the 68-year-old wrote along with photos of her with the birthday boy. You are such a beautiful boy filled with wonder, joy, amazement, curiosity and so so so much love!!!!!!"

"You are the sweetest most special little love bug and every day fill me with such happiness and the best energy to start my days," the momager added. "I am so blessed God chose me to be your Grandma and I love you beyond measure!!!! Lovey P.S. you are Rob to the T!!!!!!!! @khloekardashian @realtristan13."