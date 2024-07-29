Simone Biles Suffers Ankle Injury at Paris Olympics, Gets Highest Score Despite Limping

Instagram Celebrity

The gymnastics arena in Paris buzzed with anticipation as star-studded spectators like Ariana Grande, Tom Cruise and Snoop Dogg witnessed Simone Biles' triumphant moment despite her injury.

Jul 29, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles, America's gymnastics superstar, is battling through the Paris Olympics with a taped ankle after tweaking her calf during the qualifications on July 28. Despite the injury, Biles executed her routines on the floor, vault, and uneven bars, securing the highest all-around qualification score of the day with 59.566.

In comparison, her teammate Sunisa Lee, the reigning Olympic champion, finished second with 56.132, while Jordan Chiles secured a spot just behind at 56.065, but won't advance due to the two-athlete limit per country for the final.

The competition was fierce: Jade Carey had a tough fall during her floor routine but regained ground on the vault, and 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, though shaky on the balance beam, delivered a strong uneven bars routine.

The star-studded Bercy Arena was crowded with celebrities including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, and Snoop Dogg. The crowd's energy magnified when Biles, limping but determined, made her return after briefly leaving the arena with Gymnastics team doctor Marcia Faustin.

Biles' final routine on the uneven bars punctuated the day with her triumphant grin and chest bumps with Chiles, signaling not just a win but a roaring comeback from her Tokyo withdrawal due to mental health issues.

Biles' performance wasn't just about her scores; it was a statement of resilience and determination. Despite her injury, coach Cecile Landi remarked, "It was pretty amazing, 59.5. Not perfect, so she can improve even, but just really good." The support from Landi and her husband Laurent was pivotal, urging Biles to persevere.

Looking ahead, the U.S. team, with a significant 172.296 lead, eyes a redemption from their runner-up finish at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Despite the drama of injuries and fierce competition, the Americans are poised to reclaim their position, fueled by Biles' determination and the collective strength of Team USA.

The eclectic mixture of athletic prowess and celebrity allure at the Paris Olympics underscores the unique spectacle of the games this year. As Biles faces her trials head-on, the world watches, inspired by her indomitable spirit.